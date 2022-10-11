Apples collected from orchards to benefit Feeding America West Michigan

SPARTA, Mich. — Employees from Sam’s Club and Farm Bureau volunteered to collect a surplus of apples from orchards in Sparta on Tuesday. The apples collected will go to Feeding America West Michigan.

The apples were collected from orchards near Fruit Ridge and 13 Miles. Local apple growers Riveridge Produce and J&J Morse had a surplus of apples this season and didn’t want them to go to waste.

FOX 17 Apple from Tuesday's collecting.

“Michigan has a record Apple crop this year of approximately 30 million bushels, and that compares to last year’s 15 million bushel crop,” said Michigan Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Association General Manager Dawn Drake.

Organizers of the apple collecting event expected to collect 60 totes of apples for Feeding America West Michigan. The apples are expected to go to the nonprofit organization’s mobile food distribution later this week.

Feeding America West Michigan began in 1981, originally as Gleaners Food Bank of West Michigan. The organization works to reduce food insecurity. It is based in Kent County and serves 40 counties throughout Michigan.

FOX 17 Volunteers collecting apples for Feeding America West Michigan.

“I think it’s just a wonderful opportunity to give to people in need,” said Drake. “And like I said, with a big crop that we have this year, it just couldn’t have worked out better to help others in need.”

“We know that folks want to feed their families nutritious food and fresh food,” said Feeding America West Michigan Volunteer Partnership Specialist Sheila Williams. “It’s something that we constantly get asked for at the food bank is fresh, nutritious food, so this is super important for people.”

