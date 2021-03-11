Apple turnover! Fruit-hauling truck rolls off freeway ramp

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich — An afternoon turned sour, and thousands of apples were bruised when a truck hauling fruit crash and rolled off a freeway ramp in Kent County.

Michigan State Police say the truck and trailer were coming off of M-6 and onto US-131 south when it rollover and its load of apples spilled out across the slope. It's not clear which ramp is involved: MSP says the truck was coming off eastbound M-6 while MDOT's MI Drive map shows the westbound ramp is closed.

The driver of the truck was not hurt. Clean up of the fruit is expected to stretch well into the afternoon.

Troopers from the Rockford Post are on the scene of a semi rollover that was hauling apples. Thankfully, the driver is not injured! The S/B US-131 ramp from E/B M-6 will be closed for clean-up. Please find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/j0OTiJQNfg — @MSPWestMI (@mspwestmi) March 11, 2021

