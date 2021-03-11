Menu

Apple turnover! Fruit-hauling truck rolls off freeway ramp

Michigan State Police
A truck hauling apples crashed off the ramp from westbound M-6 to southbound US-131 on March 11, 2021
Posted at 2:19 PM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 14:19:28-05

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich — An afternoon turned sour, and thousands of apples were bruised when a truck hauling fruit crash and rolled off a freeway ramp in Kent County.

Michigan State Police say the truck and trailer were coming off of M-6 and onto US-131 south when it rollover and its load of apples spilled out across the slope. It's not clear which ramp is involved: MSP says the truck was coming off eastbound M-6 while MDOT's MI Drive map shows the westbound ramp is closed.

The driver of the truck was not hurt. Clean up of the fruit is expected to stretch well into the afternoon.

