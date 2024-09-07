Animals rescued but 1 dog dies in large Cascade Township barn fire

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Dozens of animals were rescued during a large barn fire late Friday night.

At 11:10 p.m. Friday, the Cascade Township Fire Department responded to a report of a barn fire at Melody Bee Farms, located at 8650 52nd St. SE in Ada. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters from Cascade and the Ada Township Fire Department discovered heavy flamesin a large barn.

Cascade Township fire chief Adam Magers told FOX 17 that 42 cows, several dozen pigs and chickens were safely removed from the barn, which was destroyed.

He said one dog perished in the blaze.

There no injuries to firefighters.

Magers said the barn was a total loss.

Crews remained on the scene past noon on Saturday.

