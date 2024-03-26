Amway to expand Ada Township location, add 260 jobs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Plans are underway to add 260 jobs at Amway’s Ada Township location with a $127 million expansion.

The Right Place says the project will be supported with a $2 million grant from the Michigan Business Development Program.

We’re told 48,000 square feet will be renovated at Spaulding Plaza, turning it into a Nutrition Solid Dose Manufacturing facility equipped with state-of-the-art equipment.

The nonprofit adds the Innovation & Science Pilot Plant located on Fulton Street will undergo an 18,750-square-foot expansion. That building will incorporate cooling chambers, nutrition labs, storage space, offices and more.

“We are pleased to partner with the MEDC as Amway brings 260 professional and hourly manufacturing jobs to Michigan,” says Amway COO Michael Nelson. “The state has been Amway’s home since it began more than 60 years ago. We know it is an excellent place to expand our operations due to access to talented individuals, which is why we are investing more than $100 million in our manufacturing capabilities and equipment, new laboratories, and facility improvements over the next three years.”

A facility outside of Michigan will close in order to combine Amway’s manufacturing and research operations on the local level, according to The Right Place.

Visit Amway's website for career opportunities.

