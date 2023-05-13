Amway River Bank Run kicks off in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 46th annual Amway River Bank Run hit the ground running in downtown Grand Rapids on Saturday.

It’s the largest road race in the country and the only race in the world to offer a 25K wheelchair racing division.



It is race day Grand Rapids! 5k is about to kick off downtown for the 46th Amway River Bank Run - Tune into @FOX17 for race coverage 🏃🏼‍♀️🏃🏼‍♀️🏃🏼‍♀️🏃🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/j2ikqqfQRZ — Ruta Ulcinaite FOX17 (@RutaUlcinaite) May 13, 2023

Nearly 30 athletes from not only West Michigan but also from around the country will participate in the race.

It kicked off with a 5K at 7:00 a.m.

Amway River Bank Run 5K - 7:00AM

Then the 10K race began at 7:30 a.m.

Amway River Bank Run 10K - 7:30AM

The handcycle and wheelchair race, along with the 25K race followed after that.

Amway River Bank Run 10K - 8:15AM

Amway River Bank Run 10K - 8:30AM

FOX 17's Elliot Grandia and Haleigh Vaughn both participated in the race.

More than 10,000 runners showed up to take part.

The 25K race is nationally recognized, in fact, organizers tell us it's America's largest 25K race. The course is a qualifying event for U.S. athletics like the Olympic Team Trials.