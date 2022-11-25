American Legion Post 179 honors veterans, first responders with Thanksgiving dinner

WALKER, Mich. — A United States nonprofit organization in West Michigan hosted a Thanksgiving dinner to honor our local veterans and first responders.

American Legion Neal E. Fonger Post 179 in Walker held this holiday feast Thursday for its third year.

Organizers say they cooked eight turkeys and 60 pounds of mashed potatoes to feed the crowd.

FOX 17 was there as many people gathered to enjoy their time this holiday with old friends and family.

Patrick Burns, the Post Commander of American Legion Post 179, says it’s the least the post can do for the many people who have, and continue to, sacrifice their time, and even their lives, to serve our communities and our country.

“You know what, why don’t we do something that gives back to all the people that are separated, that don’t have family to go to, that don’t have things to do on Thanksgiving,” Post Commander Burns added.

The post's Thanksgiving dinner was served at 3 p.m.

It was free for all veterans, post members, first responders and their families.

The post has nearly 600 members.

Post Commander Burns says he encourages veterans to join because they offer extensive veteran services.

