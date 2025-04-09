'Always remember': Grand Rapids community honors more than 150 victims of violent crime

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The lives of over 150 violent crime victims were honored at the 63rd District Court in Grand Rapids Township Tuesday. Hosted by Silent Observer and the Kent County Victim Witness Unit, dozens of community members came together to honor their loved ones with an annual candlelight and prayer vigil.

"It's a chance to understand the impact, right? These aren't just situations you see in the news. These aren't things that just last and remain for one night. They're the families that are impacted by it. It's our community that's impacted by it," said Silent Observer chairperson, Alex Corbin Tuesday. "And it's also important to remember those that have been lost over the years and make sure that we're continuing our constant pursuit of justice, our constant pursuit of solving the crime."

It's an event Grand Rapids residents Jerline Riley and Jacqueline Kelly haven't missed in years. They both lost their sons to gun violence in the Grand Rapids area.

"It hurts so bad to know, even today, that I got to go home without him," Riley said.

Isaac Gould/FOX 17 Jeffrey Lamon Owens

Riley's son, Jeffrey Lamon Owens, was only 16 when he was gunned down in their home in 1994.

"My son was marvelous. He was headed for great things. He was doing great things. He had a heart of gold. He loved people, and the community was just his neighborhood," said Riley.

Kelly lost her 26-year-old son, Kwazē Rashawn Kelley, 25 years ago when he was shot and killed at the Intersection Bar in Grand Rapids.

"He was fun loving, he helped everyone. He just was a good person, smart in school and all of that," Kelly said. "You know, they took a very, a very powerful soul away from us, and this case still isn't solved after 25 years, and I ask anybody, if you know anything, please come forth and help us."

With the help of the community, they're honoring their sons and the lives of other victims lost to violent crimes.

Isaac Gould/FOX 17 Kwazē Rashawn Kelley

"To know that there are people here that still care about us, that cares about our loved ones, and that keeps you striving. So, that's why I asked and thank the community for coming together," said Kelly. "You know, that gives you a little a step up, get up and go, you know, you feel good about it, to see that everyone cares about every family that's involved in this. Because a lot of people, that list has gotten so long since we first started coming out here, because I come every year, and the list has grown two to three pages."

After the names of over 150 victims were acknowledged, Riley gave an emotional closing prayer to the ceremony.

"You have to always remember who he was and the love that he has, and that's why I continue to come with every and any organization and use my voice to say, stop the violence," said Riley. "This is somebody's child. This is who I reared. This is who came from me. And I imagine all these other mothers and how fresh it is and how new it is. And so hopefully, some things I say, maybe let them know that they can make it. Because if I made it all these years, and that's why I come out, I could be some kind of hope that if this is not the end of the story, and we got to stand together like we did today, and hopefully for a better future for our children, because they are so worth it."

'Always remember': Grand Rapids community honors more than 150 victims of violent crime

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube