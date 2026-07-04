Alcohol may be a factor in deadly Solon Township crash

SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating a head-on crash involving two vehicles near Solon Township. Authorities say one person was killed, and several were injured. Alcohol may have played a role in the crash.

Deputies were called to the scene around 12:30 A.M. Saturday near Algoma Avenue NE south of 15 Mile Road.

Investigators say a 58-year-old man was traveling in the wrong lane when his SUV hit a pickup truck driven by a 19-year-old man head-on. The 58-year-old driver was trapped in his vehicle and needed assistance by emergency responders.

After being taken to the hospital, the 58-year-old driver was pronounced dead. The 19-year-old driver and his five passengers were taken to the hospital with injuries ranging from minor to severe.

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