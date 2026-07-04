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Alcohol may be a factor in deadly Solon Township crash

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says one person was killed and several were hurt in the Solon Township crash Saturday after midnight.
Kent County Sheriff's Office KCSO
FOX 17
Kent County Sheriff's Office KCSO
Posted

SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating a head-on crash involving two vehicles near Solon Township. Authorities say one person was killed, and several were injured. Alcohol may have played a role in the crash.

Deputies were called to the scene around 12:30 A.M. Saturday near Algoma Avenue NE south of 15 Mile Road.

Investigators say a 58-year-old man was traveling in the wrong lane when his SUV hit a pickup truck driven by a 19-year-old man head-on. The 58-year-old driver was trapped in his vehicle and needed assistance by emergency responders.

After being taken to the hospital, the 58-year-old driver was pronounced dead. The 19-year-old driver and his five passengers were taken to the hospital with injuries ranging from minor to severe.

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