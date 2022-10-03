Watch Now
Airsoft gun shot at Kentwood crowd, no injuries

FOX 17
Posted at 4:19 PM, Oct 03, 2022
KENTWOOD, Mich.  — Several people are named as persons of interests by Kentwood police, after an airsoft pistol was fired into a crowd on Saturday morning.

On October 1, around 10:00 am, a crowd gathered at the Woodland Mall, waiting in line for a "hello kitty food truck." Police say the crowd may have numbered 200 people.

Kentwood police say that a black sedan-style vehicle suddenly drove by and fired an airsoft pistol towards the food truck line. Two people were hit, police say.

However, police also stressed that there were no injuries.

Kentwood Police have already made contact with several persons of interest.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 will update when information is readily available.

