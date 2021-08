PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist vs. vehicle incident has left closed the intersection of Plainfield and Woodworth.

The crash occurred on Aug. 3, 2021 and has left the motorcyclist with injuries. Authorities state that the rider of the motorcycle was believed to not be wearing a helmet.

According to Plainfield Fire Department the motorcyclist was transported to the hospital via Life Ambulance.

This article will be updated with more information as it become available.