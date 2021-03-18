Access to health care, racial equity top Kent County needs assessment results

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Health Department has completed its most recent Community Health Needs Assessment identifying the community’s most pressing health concerns based on residents’ responses.

Top health concerns include access to health care, discrimination and racial inequity, economic security and mental health, according to a news release Thursday.

Needs assessments are conducted every three years in Kent County.

Information was collected throughout 2020.

More than 3,000 people participated in the health assessment, which includes the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, a community survey and community-led focus groups.

The Kent County Health Department also partnered with 50 community-based organizations in the assessment.

“The CHNA provides a detailed profile of multiple factors that influence population health,” said Maris Brummel, public health epidemiologist at the Kent County Health Department. “Now that this information has been compiled, we will begin the process of sharing the data and using this information in our work to promote a healthy community for all.”

The information from the needs assessment will be used to support or expand existing community initiatives and developing new strategies.

Read the full needs assessment here.