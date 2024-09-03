Absentee ballots on nearly 2-year streak as top voting option in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Absentee ballots continue to be the preferred option for voters in Kent County, according to recently released data from the August primary election, continuing a nearly two-year streak.

The final tally: 58% of the votes were cast by absentee ballots, 39% at polling places on Election Day and 3% at early voting sites, roughly.

For the past four years, in fact, absentee ballots have been the most popular form of voting in the county with the August 2022 primary election and the November 2022 general election being the only exceptions over the past 16 elections, dating back to the absentee-only May 2020 special election (a health precaution was put in place during the height of the pandemic).

"I think voters are looking for convenience," said clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons. "Time to be with your ballot, to see what's on that ballot from the top of the ticket all the way down through proposals and judicial races."

Posthumus Lyons believes the shift in voting preference began in 2018 when voters in Michigan passed a measure allowing for "no-reason" absentee voting. Previously, eligible voters had to explain their need for such a ballot. In 2020, COVID-19-related lockdowns also played a role.

"We want to make sure it's secure, and we want to make sure that every person who's eligible cast a ballot has that ability to do so," Posthumus Lyons said about the role of her office.

The clerk also expected a slightly higher turnout for the August primary election, given the presidential race and number of local measures, including the hotel tax.

Ultimately, around 26% of eligible voters cast a ballot in Kent County (134,756 people).

"Voters are just November minded," Posthumus Lyons said. "When you're dealing with August elections, you're dealing with Pure Michigan summers. People are busy. They're on vacation."

As for this November and future elections, she says there's no reason to believe the split between absentee and in-person voting would change, apart from an increase in early in-person voting.

"The job continues," Posthumus Lyons said. "The job of educating the public and getting them involved and just being transparent about our process."

