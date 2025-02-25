'A really amazing feeling': Kent County lottery club wins $2.86M jackpot

LANSING, Mich. — A Kent County lottery club hit the big time after scoring a $2.86 million jackpot!

The three-person club matched the Lotto 47 numbers drawn on Nov. 27, 2024, according to the Michigan Lottery.

Those numbers were: 08-10-20-21-34-35

We’re told the winning ticket was purchased at the Coit Libation Station in northeast Grand Rapids.

“The night of the drawing, I checked the numbers around 10 p.m. and realized we had won. At first I text the other club members and then thought I should give them a call so they knew I wasn’t just playing a trick on them,” said one of the club members. “We have known each other for many years but formed a lottery club just two years ago. It’s a really amazing feeling to hit a huge jackpot like this together!”

Lottery officials say the club opted to received a lump-sum payment of $2 million. Split three ways, each club member took home around $475,000 after taxes.

