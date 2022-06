KENTWOOD, Mich. — An elderly Kentwood resident has died in an accidental drowning Thursday night.

The Kentwood Police Department says it happened near Eastern Avenue and 59th Street after 10 p.m.

The victim is described as an 86-year-old resident of a nearby elderly care facility. We’re told she died at the scene.

The drowning is currently being investigated.

Those with information related to the incident are encouraged to reach out to police at 616-698-6580.

