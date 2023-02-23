83-year-old woman dies after fire at assisted care facility

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Grand Rapids Township woman passed away from injuries sustained in a fire, said the Kent County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.

The woman was 83 years old.

Around 7:00 on Wednesday evening, deputies say a fire was reported at an assisted care facility on East Fulton Street just outside of Grand Rapids.

Deputies named the facility as Porter Hills Village, which posted on Wednesday night about a "situation involving a fire and an electric chair malfunction."

Specifically, the fire sparked inside a room in the facility. According to Porter Hills Village, the fire was isolated to the one room.

Deputies say, however, a woman was inside the room and could not escape.

First responders rescued the woman from the room and rushed her to the hospital, where she died Thursday from her injuries. Deputies say three residents were also hospitalized and treated for smoke inhalation.

At this time, authorities believe the fire was restricted to one room, but say smoke might have traveled.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office is working alongside local fire agencies, as the Plainfield Township Fire Department investigates the cause of Wednesday's fire.

