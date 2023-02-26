800+ beers featured at Michigan Winter Beer Festival

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — LMCU Ballpark hosted the 17th annual Michigan Winter Beer Festival Saturday.

This event featured hundreds of fresh, local beers from some of Michigan’s finest breweries along with a variety of food provided by the Whitecaps Concession team.

Entertainment included Steve Leaf & Co., Great Lakes Brass and Nathan Walton and The Remedy.

“There’s something for everybody because, you know, with almost 800 different beers, you’ve got lighter beers, darker beers. You’ve got beers that are sour, that are spicy, that have unusual ingredients,” Scott Graham, the executive director of the Michigan Brewers Guild, told FOX 17 Saturday. “It’s really fun for somebody who is a common frequenter of the local breweries, for somebody who isn’t as experienced with local beer, they can come try different things.”

FOX 17

The event ran from 1- 6 p.m. Saturday.

The 2nd annual Spring Beer Festival is scheduled for Saturday, May 13 at Turtle Creek Stadium in Traverse City.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube