WYOMING, Mich. — Emergency crews responded to an incident in which fireworks were set off inside a Wyoming basement today, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.

We’re told an 8-year-old discovered a firework in the basement and ignited it.

Lt. Eric Wiler says the child’s hand was injured in the incident, adding that a window was blown out and that the home sustained smoke damage.

The child was transported to a nearby hospital after the incident, officials say.

