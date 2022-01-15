79-year-old Lowell man injured in 3-vehicle crash on Kent Co. freeway

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A section of M-21 in Kent County is closed following a crash involving three vehicles on Friday.

Troopers with Michigan State Police say the crash happened between Cumberland Avenue and Alden Nash Avenue.

We’re told a 79-year-old Lowell man was driving eastward on M-21 while in the westbound lane when he hit a Dodge truck head-on. MSP says the impact caused the Dodge vehicle to flip, adding a third car was hit.

No injuries were reported among the truck driver or the occupants in the third car.

Authorities say the 79-year-old man was hospitalized with injuries, the extent of which are not yet known. The man may have experienced a medical-induced episode, MSP tells us.

The crash remains under investigation.

Motorists are urged to seek an alternate route.

