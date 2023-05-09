Watch Now
7-year-old girl, adult man critically hurt in Wyoming head-on crash

FOX 17
Posted at 4:35 PM, May 09, 2023
WYOMING, Mich. — A 7-year-old girl and 31-year-old man were hospitalized in critical condition following a crash in Wyoming Tuesday morning.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety (WDPS) says they and Grandville police responded to a head-on crash near 28th Street and Clydon Avenue at around 7:30 a.m.

We’re told two people were found unresponsive. One driver who was unharmed stayed at the crash scene and spoke with police, according to WDPS.

The crash remains under investigation.

Those with knowledge of the crash are encouraged to connect with investigators by calling 616-530-7300. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

