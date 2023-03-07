7 arrested in connection to Kent County purse snatchings

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies have arrested seven people in connection to a series of purse snatchings in Kent County.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says one of its sergeants was patrolling near the intersection at I-96 and 28th Street when they came across a stolen vehicle that was tied to reports of purse snatchings.

We’re told the vehicle, a Jeep, was found again later at an area hotel.

Additional KCSO personnel responded when the Jeep tried to get away from approaching deputies, hitting two department vehicles, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies arrested five people inside the Jeep, taking two more into custody after investigations led them inside a hotel room, KCSO says. There, stolen purses were found as well as other stolen property, including a handgun among other items, authorities explain.

The suspects are described as follows:

19-year-old woman from Grand Rapids

16-year-old girl from Grand Rapids

16-year-old boys from Grand Rapids (x2)

17-year-old male from Grand Rapids

18-year-old man from Plainfield Township

17-year-old male from Gaines Township

The case is pending review from the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office.

Deputies believe the arrested individuals are connected to additional purse snatchings in the county.

