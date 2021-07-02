68-year-old Ada woman with advanced Alzheimer's goes missing

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities in Kent County are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing person out of Ada Township Thursday night.

68-year-old Deborah “Deb” Ann Hees left her home on foot this evening in the area of Shadybrook Drive and Glen Forest Drive, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office. They say she was last seen on a Ring doorbell camera making her way toward Buttrick Avenue.

We’re told she has advanced Alzheimer’s disease and had her dog with her, a small poodle-bichon mix. The dog was reportedly not wearing a leash.

Hees was last seen wearing black pants and a coral-colored t-shirt, according to the sheriff’s office. She reportedly stands at 5’2” and weighs 112 pounds.

Nearby residents are asked to keep an eye out for her as well as surveillance footage they may possess.

Those with information as to her whereabouts are asked to call 911.

