$4M awarded to Kent County domestic violence response team

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County is setting part of its $108M ARPA funding aside to fight domestic violence and advocate for victims.

The Kent County Domestic Violence Action Network is one of 30 projects across the county benefitting from American Rescue Plan Act money.

This year alone Kent County is on track to double domestic violence-related homicides.

Along with the county, the Domestic Violence Community Coordinated Response Team will use the $4M to build the network, recognizing domestic violence as a public health crisis, endangering thousands every year.

"This opportunity will amplify survivors' voices for collective action while promoting systems change throughout the county to ensure victims receive effective advocacy, regardless of their point of entry with community actors," Holly Wilson, Secretary for DVCCRT tells us. "Is also increases the county's capacity to provide a more seamless path to comprehensive support for survivors and perpetrators."

The KCDVAN is related to the newly formed Domestic Violence Court and supports legal services, community-based responses to address the complexity of this issue within our community.

Organizers are working to create infrastructure that can sustain the network beyond the ARPA funding, making a long-term impact.

Kent County Commissioner Robert Womack released the following statement:

"We Kent County Commissioners have set aside $4 million in American Rescue Plan funds to establish a domestic violence court in Kent County. The Domestic Violence Court will help People of all races and ethnic backgrounds. Prosecutor, Chris Becker says the Domestic Violence Court will do a better job at reforming offenders and reducing the number of domestic violence-related homicides. The Domestic Violence Court will continue to help reduce the number of victims for years to come. I have concentrated this 6 months on helping distribute these ARPA funds in a transformational way to help our neighbors."

If you or a loved one are in need of help, reach out:

Safe Haven Ministries: 616-452-6664

YWCA West Central MI: 616-454-9922

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233

If you are in immediate danger or crisis, call 911 or 988.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube