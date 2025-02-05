44 YEARS LATER: Family seeks closure in Deanie Peters’s disappearance

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Wednesday marks 44 years since Deanie Peters disappeared from Forest Hills Central Middle School. Her case remains unsolved, and Deanie continues to be remembered as forever 14, especially by her brother, William.

William Peters barely remembers the night his sister vanished, but the pain from that event has lingered for more than four decades. He hopes someone hears his plea and might have answers so his family can finally have closure.

“My little young mind was not comprehending what was going on,” William said.

William, his mother and Deanie were all at the middle school for what he remembers as a community wrestling practice on that cold February night. He was just 6 years old at the time. “I remember she walked away while my mom waited for practice to complete,” he recalls. That was the last time anyone saw his sister.

“I kind of recall the panic setting in after a while, after everybody starts leaving the building,” he added.

As time passed, William realized the full extent of the situation. “As time went on, it became clear to me what happened and that she was never returning.”

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate Deanie’s case. In a statement, they expressed their understanding of the long wait for answers.

"The Kent County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to seeking justice and answers in the disappearance of Dean Marie Pyle (Peters), who went missing in 1981. This case remains open, and our investigators continue to follow up on all leads, including any new information that comes forward.



"We understand that 44 years is far too long to be without answers regarding a missing loved one. Our hearts are with Deanie’s family and friends who have endured decades of uncertainty and pain. We have made every effort to pursue all leads in this case and have consistently involved new perspectives to investigate the circumstances of her disappearance. Our hope is to one day provide Deanie’s loved ones with the answers they have long sought: What truly happened?



"We encourage anyone with knowledge about this case to contact us. Even after decades, it is often tips from the public that help move investigations forward. No detail is too small, and your information could make the difference in solving this case.



"The Kent County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate all open cases until they are resolved. If you have any information regarding the disappearance of Dean Marie Pyle (Peters), please contact the investigative division at (616) 632-6125 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345." Kent County Sheriff's Office

William also shared his message for those living in the Cascade area who investigators believe may have knowledge of what happened to Deanie but continue to keep it a secret.

“You're forgiven, but do the right thing, because there are people who still suffer over this 44 years later," Williams said. "To know what really happened and to find out potentially where she is so we can give her a proper resting place.”

