3 arrested in Kent County for stealing packages from porches

Kent County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 2:41 PM, Dec 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-19 14:41:34-05

CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three young men were arrested in Kent County, accused of stealing packages off of people's porches.

Deputies were called to the Lake Bella Vista neighborhood in Cannon Township just after 10:30 Monday night.

That’s where the sheriff’s office says deputies found a suspicious car parked outside a home off Hermoso Court and two suspects on foot.

Deputies were able to recover packages stolen from nine different homes.

The three suspects, who are all between 22 and 24 years old, were taken to the Kent County Jail on larceny charges.

