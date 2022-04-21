Watch
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

29th Ottawa Hills Neighborhood Garden Tour happening on June 25

Ottawa Hills Neighborhood Garden Tour.PNG
Ottawa Hills Neighborhood Association
Ottawa Hills Neighborhood Annual Grand Tour
Ottawa Hills Neighborhood Garden Tour.PNG
Posted at 3:13 PM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 15:13:13-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Ottawa Hills Neighborhood Annual Garden Tour will be returning for 2022. The event will take place on Saturday, June 25.

During the tour, visitors will be able to see the gardens created by Ottawa Hills residents for their homes. The tour will include gardens that are large, small, sunny, and shady. It will also feature both developed gardens and some that are just getting started. This will be the 29th year of the Ottawa Hills Neighborhood Annual Garden Tour.

Ottawa Hills Neighborhood Garden Tour 2.PNG
Ottawa Hills Neighborhood Annual Garden Tour

The tour will take place from 9 a.m.-to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 25. The start of the tour will be at Grand Rapids Christian Elementary School.

You can find more information on the garden tour online.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News