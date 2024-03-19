27-year veteran named acting helm for East Grand Rapids PD

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ric Buikema has been named acting director of the East Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety following retirement of former director, Mark Herald.

Joining the department in 1996, Buikema has served at every level and roll, including training officer, detective, and staff sergeant.

“I am honored to be appointed acting director of the East Grand Rapids Public Safety Department and lead our team of exemplary and dedicated professionals,” Buikema said.

Buikema has received the department’s Distinguished Service Award for his actions in disarming an armed robbery suspect and freeing several hostages. He has also received unit citations for arresting a home invasion suspect and freeing a driver who was pinned in a vehicle that was on fire.

“I am confident he will continue to build upon the department’s commitment to providing exemplary service to our community and maintaining East Grand Rapids’ rating as one of the safest cities in Michigan,” City Manager Shea Charles said.

The City is expecting to begin the national search for Herald's replacement in April