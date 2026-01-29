21-year-old charged in connection to shots-fired incident in Gaines Township

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office says a 21-year-old has been charged in connection with a shots-fired incident that happened in Gaines Township earlier this month.

Just after 11 p.m. on January 7, Kent County Sheriff's Deputies responded to an apartment complex near 60th Street and Eastern Avenue. Several neighbors reported hearing gunfire and a large group of people fighting in the complex's parking lot.

According to a release by the Kent County Sheriff's Office, when deputies arrived, they did not find anyone involved, only spent shell casings.

Following the incident, the Kent County Sheriff's Office Investigative Unit found that a single shot was fired in the immediate vicinity of a crowd of people. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Investigators were able to identify and arrest Destin Covington of Wyoming, and the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office has since authorized charges of carrying a concealed weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, and reckless use of a firearm.

