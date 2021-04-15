Watch
2 Kent County banks robbed within 30 minutes

Posted at 12:36 PM, Apr 15, 2021
WYOMING, Mich. — Two banks in Kent County were robbed within 30 minutes of each other Thursday afternoon, according to Fox 17 reporters at the scene.

One happened at the Fifth/Third Bank on Chicago Drive in Grandville and the other at Macatawa Bank on Clyde Park in Wyoming.

Police are looking for a suspect they described as a dark-skinned Black man wearing a skirt, a raincoat and carrying a purse.

Law enforcement is at the scene at both banks.

A perimeter has been established in the area of 32nd/34th and Woodward, near Peppercorn Apartments.

A suspect vehicle was also found after a short chase.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

