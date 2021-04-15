2 Kent County banks robbed within 30 minutes

WYOMING, Mich. — Two banks in Kent County were robbed within 30 minutes of each other Thursday afternoon, according to Fox 17 reporters at the scene.
One happened at the Fifth/Third Bank on Chicago Drive in Grandville and the other at Macatawa Bank on Clyde Park in Wyoming.
Police are looking for a suspect they described as a dark-skinned Black man wearing a skirt, a raincoat and carrying a purse.
Law enforcement is at the scene at both banks.
A perimeter has been established in the area of 32nd/34th and Woodward, near Peppercorn Apartments.
A suspect vehicle was also found after a short chase.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.