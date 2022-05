CUTLERVILLE, Mich. — A two-vehicle crash resulted in serious injuries in Cutlerville Tuesday afternoon.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says one of the vehicles pulled out in front of the second near Wayne Street and Division Avenue, resulting in a collision.

We’re told the driver and passenger inside the vehicle that pulled out were both seriously hurt and had to be removed from the car.

No injuries were reported among the occupants in the other car.

