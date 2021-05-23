2 seriously hurt in alcohol-related crash on M-57/14 Mile Road

COURTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two drivers were seriously injured in a northeastern Kent County accident being blamed on alcohol early Sunday.

At 2:28 a.m. Sunday, the Michigan State Police responded to a report of a crash with serious injuries on 14 Mile Road east of Northland Drive in Courtland Township. 14 Mile Road is also M-57.

The investigation showed that a 21-year-old Wayland man was driving a 2003 Honda Accord westbound on 14 Mile when the car left the shoulder to the right, the driver overcorrected and the crossed back across the roadway into the path of an eastbound 2019 Nissan Rouge driven by a 24-year-old Rockford woman.

The SUV hit the car on the passenger side.

The Honda's driver had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Nissan's driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers said alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash.

MSP troopers were assisted at the scene by Life EMS, the Courtland Township Fire Department, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, Nelson’s Towing and the MSP 6th District accident investigator.

The incident remains under investigation by the Michigan State Police