2 hurt in Rockford school bus crash

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Two people are hurt following a school bus crash in Rockford Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened before 3 p.m. at Myers Lake Avenue and 9 Mile Road, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

It’s not yet known what led up to the crash but deputies say the bus, which had one student on board, traveled east when it collided with a Hyundai Tucson. One of them might have been attempting to turn at the intersection.

No one on the school bus was hurt but KCSO says the driver and passenger in the Tucson received minor injuries.

