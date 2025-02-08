2 hurt and Wyoming apartment building damaged in overnight crash

WYOMING, Mich. — Two people were injured in an early Saturday morning crash that left an apartment building severely damaged.

At 1:35 a.m. Saturday, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a vehicle collision involving a residential complex at 2323 30th St. SW. Upon arriving at the scene first responders discovered that a vehicle had struck an apartment building. The female driver sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries while an occupant of an apartment was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Due to significant structural damage, several apartments in the building were deemed unsafe for occupancy. Residents displaced by the crash were connected with the Red Cross for temporary housing assistance until the building is safe to live in.

The vehicle remained at the scene to help stabilize the structure until additional support could be brought in.

The investigation revealed that alcohol was a likely factor in the crash.

Anybody with any information about this incident is being asked to contact Wyoming Police by calling (616) 530-7300 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345, 1-866-774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org on the Web.

