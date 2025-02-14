2 hurt after crash involving 5 vehicles on Alpine Avenue

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Two people are hurt after five vehicles were involved in a Kent County crash Friday.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the first crash happened on Alpine Avenue at Henze Drive when a southbound car turned in front of a northbound semi.

We’re told the impact caused both vehicles to sideswipe three others.

The driver in the first vehicle was hospitalized for treatment of serious injuries, according to MSP. The semi driver received minor injuries to his hand. None of the other drivers were hurt.

Troopers say sand was applied to absorb engine fluid that had spilled onto the road.

Motorists are advised to travel along a different route while cleanup takes place. The crash is still being investigated.

