2 chases + 2 crashes end with arrest of Cedar Springs man

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Cedar Springs man was jailed after being involved in two overnight police chases and two traffic crashes in Kent County.

At 4 a.m. Friday, a Kent County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a black Chrysler 300 for driving without headlights near Plainfield Avenue and Vista Springs Avenue, but the driver fled. A brief pursuit ensued and was terminated by the deputy due to poor weather conditions.

Another deputy later saw that car collide with a Ford Fusion near 5 Mile Road and chased it again. Just as the deputy was about to halt the pursuit the Chrysler crashed into a stop sign.

The drive of the Ford Fusion — a 40-year-old man — was not seriously injured.

Three people fled from the Chrysler. A 17-year-old girl from Grand Rapids was apprehended near the vehicle and returned to her home. Deputies used a drone to locate a 15-year-old girl from Plainfield Township in the backyard of a residence in the 2800 block of Northville Drive and she was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries and for being under the influence of alcohol.

Then, with assistance from the Grand Rapids Police Department and their canine unit, deputies located and arrested a 20-year-old Cedar Springs man about a half mile away from where the Chrysler crashed. That suspect is being held in the Kent County Correctional Facility while the Kent County Prosecutor's Office reviews the case.

The incident remains under investigation by the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

