19-year-old struck by car in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — At 6:30 p.m. today a bicyclist, 19, was struck by a car resulting in serious injuries.

According to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety “a westbound vehicle struck a bicyclist who was riding in the crosswalk against the light. The bicyclist, a 19-year-old Wyoming man, was seriously injured and transported to a local hospital. Neither speed nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the incident.”

Driver are asked to avoid using the area of 44th St, and Byron Center Ave SW in Wyoming as the on scene investigation is ongoing.

Those with information regarding this incident, are urged to call Wyoming Police at (616) 530-7300 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.