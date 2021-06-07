18-year-old dead after crash in Grandville

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Troopers from Michigan State Police’s Grand Rapids post are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that happened Sunday night in Grandville.

MSP says it happened shortly after 9 p.m. on eastbound I-196 west of Chicago Drive.

Their investigation showed that an 18-year-old Grand Rapids woman was traveling eastbound on I-196 in a 2006 Subaru Outback when she went off the roadway to the right, overcorrected and lost control.

That caused the vehicle to go off the roadway again to the right into the shoulder, ditch and woods, overturn and hit a tree.

The woman was declared dead at the scene.

Troopers were assisted on scene by Grandville Fire and AMR Ambulance.

The investigation continues.