17-year-old injured during shooting in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming police are investigating a shooting that injured a 17-year-old shortly before midnight Friday.

Police and fire units responded to the scene in a parking lot in the 1300 block of Burton Street SW.

When they arrived, they found the 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a news release.

Other individuals, who were unharmed, were also present and provided first aid before law enforcement arrived.

Emergency responders took over care of the victim and he was then taken to a local hospital.

He is expected to survive.

Police say the shooting doesn’t appear to be random and that initial indications show it was associated with drug activity.

Anyone with information may contact Wyoming police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.