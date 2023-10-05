14-year-old becomes youngest, only girl to graduate from Grand Rapids Fire Department's fire youth academy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan teenager is already breaking barriers in a career field she hasn't officially entered yet.

The 14-year-old trailblazer from Grand Rapids has dreams of being a firefighter and EMT, and she's not letting her age stop her.

This summer, Sadie Morgan became the youngest and only female to graduate the Grand Rapids Fire Department's (GRFD) Fire Youth Academy.

While she may not have been within the age requirement on paper, she's hoping to climb the ladder to prepare herself as best she can.

"Ever since I was, even in preschool and kindergarten, I had showed some interest," said Sadie Morgan, the youngest and only female to graduate from Grand Rapids Fire Department's Fire Youth Academy.

Sadie didn't realize her interest was traditionally surprising for a young girl.

"I saw that it’s in sight and realistically it is a job that I think I would be good at and well-suited for," said Morgan.

"Right away we were so pumped with the idea that our daughter at a young age knew it was okay to go against the gender norms that may be out there," said Sadie's mom Ella Morgan.

Sadie found out about the Fire Youth Academy and was eager to sign up, but then she realized she wasn't within the age limit.

It didn't stop her though from making necessary connections and showing interest by emailing GRFD. That drive is how she ultimately got the 'yes' she had been hoping for.

"I was super excited. I found out and I felt like this was awesome because it was one step closer to achieving the career dream I have had for a while," said Morgan.

"Seeing a young person like Sadie come to us, express her interest, ‘Hey, I know the age limit is 15. I’m only 14, but I’m really interested'. That is always exciting for us to see people who have a passion for this," said the Grand Rapids Fire Department's Deputy Fire Chief Eric Freeman.

The fire department's youth academy is a week long and introduces high school aged teens to the career field.

In July, Sadie became the youngest and only female to ever graduate.

"It felt really great, and it shows that even though I was younger, even though I was the only female, the only factor that could have been seen as a disadvantage, I used to my advantage. Yes, some of the other guys could do it easier than me or faster than me, but that didn’t mean I couldn’t do it," said Morgan.

From suiting up in fire gear to learning CPR to attempting to break down doors in a fire, Sadie said she can't wait to attend the academy again next summer.

She said she's thankful her school, Michigan Connections Academy, offers pathways to allow her to obtain certain certifications ahead of graduation that will put her ahead in the long run.



"To see a young female who says ‘You know what this is something I can do’ and to have the confidence that she built through that class, knowing that she could prepare herself to do this, is great. It is a great forecaster for us that there are other females out there who may see themselves in this, and we want to reach out to them and be able to bring them into this organization," said Deputy Chief Freeman.

Right now within GRFD, just under 7% of the over 200 firefighters and EMT's are women.

Deputy Chief Freeman said he is hoping they can recruit more girls like Sadie who share the same passion for the job.

When asked if it scared her at all to run into a burning building, she said "Yes, but I’m too stubborn to let it stop me".

Anyone interested in learning more about the GRFD Fire Youth Academy for high school students can click here. If you're 18 or older, you can click here for information on the GRFD's Cadet Program.

For information on other programs through the Grand Rapids Fire Department, click here to visit their website.