1 taken to hospital after being shot in the hand

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming police is investigating an overnight shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Investigators got the call around 9:30 p.m. Friday night, responding to the 3400 block of Woodward Ave. SW in the city’s Clyde Park neighborhood.

When they arrived, officers found a man who was shot in the hand. He was taken to a nearby hospital with his condition currently not known.

Wyoming Police is currently not releasing any information regarding any potential suspects.

The investigation is still ongoing. If you know anything, you’re encourage to get in touch with Wyoming Police at 616) 530-7300. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Kent County Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or on their website.

