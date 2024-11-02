Watch Now
1 taken into custody after Wyoming standoff

WYOMING, Mich. — A person is in custody after barricading themselves inside a Wyoming home Saturday.

According to the Wyoming Police Department, the incident began at around 10 a.m. Saturday when officers responded to a report of a person barricaded inside a home on Flamingo Avenue SW near 33rd Street SW.

Wyoming Police announced that the standoff was over at about 2:30 p.m.

Police said no further information was available.

The incident remains under investigation by the Wyoming Police Department.

