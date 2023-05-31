1 seriously hurt in Walker collision

WALKER, Mich. — Two people are hurt following a crash in Walker Wednesday morning.

The Walker Police Department (WPD) says the crash happened before 8 a.m. at Elmridge Drive and 3 Mile Road.

We’re told a 37-year-old driver from Walker hit a vehicle driven by a 27-year-old from Grand Rapids as the latter turned west at the intersection.

The Grand Rapids resident was rushed to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to WPD. The Walker resident sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Speed, drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash.

