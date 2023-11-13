1 seriously hurt in Kentwood stabbing, suspect detained

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A suspect was detained after a stabbing in Kentwood Monday morning.

The incident happened at around 11:30 a.m. north of Fallingbrook Drive on Ridgebrook Avenue, according to the Kentwood Police Department (KPD).

Police say they found and treated a 43-year-old man who had numerous stab wounds on his body. He was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

We’re told the suspect, a 17-year-old male related to the victim, ran off and was later found at a nearby business.

KPD says they received assistance from the Kent County Sheriff’s Office in detaining the suspect.

The public is not believed to be in any danger, police say.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are encouraged to connect with police at 616-656-6604 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

