Man dead in early morning shooting on Grand Rapids' northwest side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Investigators in Grand Rapids are looking into a shooting that killed a man early Sunday morning.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, a man arrived at a local hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

He died from those injuries a short time later.

Police believe the shooting happened on the city's northwest side in the 1000 block of McReynolds Street NW.

The incident is still being investigated, and the victim's name hasn't been released yet.

Anyone who might know anything should contact GRPD at (616) 456-3380 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.