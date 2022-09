KENTWOOD, Mich. — Three people are in custody following a shooting in Kentwood Friday morning.

The Kentwood Police Department says the shooting took place near the intersection of 56th Street and Kelekent Avenue at around 7:40 a.m.

We’re told one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Those with knowledge related to the shooting are encouraged to connect with police at 616-656-6604 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

