1 hospitalized, 1 arrested after Gaines Twp. shooting

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested one person after a shooting in Gaines Township.

Deputies responded to a home in the 100 block of Southbrook SE Saturday evening.

They say one person was shot and taken to the hospital.

It’s not clear how bad their injuries are, but the victim is said to be stable.

The sheriff’s office did not release any information about the suspect, but says there are no other, outstanding suspects.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 News as we work to bring you updated information.

