1 found dead in Wyoming; police investigating

WYOMING, Mich. — Police are working to learn what happened after a man was found dead in Wyoming on Thursday evening.

Just after 7:30 on Thursday evening, police were called to the 2600 block of Woodlake Road, west of Byron Center Avenue and south of 44th Street. Someone had been shot, the caller told police.

When they arrived on scene, police say they found a deceased man. He had been shot, police say.

Police say they are still investigating the death and cannot confirm further details.

Police also did not provide information about a suspect.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 has a crew en route and will update this story when information is readily available.

