1 dead in Wyoming rollover crash above US-131

WYOMING, Mich. — Part of 54th Street is shut down after a fatal rollover crash in Wyoming Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened over US-131, according to the Wyoming Police Department (WPD). Officers and fire officials responded at around 2:30 p.m.

It is not yet known what caused the crash but police say a single vehicle flipped over, killing the driver. No one else was inside the vehicle at the time.

We’re told 54th Street is closed to traffic in both directions while investigation takes place.

Those with knowledge related to the crash are encouraged to connect with WPD at 616-530-7300. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

