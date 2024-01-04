1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in Caledonia Township crash

CALEDONIA, Mich. — A 19-year-old DeWitt woman has died in a Caledonia Township crash Thursday morning.

The crash happened at Whitneyville Avenue and Prairie View Lane before 6 a.m., according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

We’re told the 19-year-old was in a silver Cadillac heading north along Whitneyville Avenue when the car side-swiped a Ford Escape traveling in the opposite direction.

The Cadillac then crashed head-on with a 21-year-old Middleville man in a gray Accura, deputies explain.

KCSO says the 19-year-old died at the scene despite efforts to resuscitate her. The Accura driver was hospitalized for treatment of serious injuries. The Escape driver was not hurt.

The crash is still under investigation.

