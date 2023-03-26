Kent District Library inviting families to new play spaces with challenge

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kent District Library has unveiled their new play spaces and they've invited families with children to take part in a challenge in honor of the spaces.

It's called the Find Your Knook challenge. All you have to do is visit one of the WonderKnook play spaces at any library branch, take a photo or video and post it to Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #WonderKnook.

One person will win prizes which include a Kindle Paperwhite, an umbrella, toys and more.

The WonderKnook play spaces have toys, activities and other unique materials perfect for children up to 6-years-old.

The challenge takes places from March 27-April 12. There will be a ribbon cutting for the new play areas this Tuesday at 10:30am at KDL's Kentwood Branch.