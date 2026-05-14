Kent County voters to decide renewal of zoo and museum millage this November

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The future of two of Kent County's most popular attractions — the John Ball Zoo and Grand Rapids Public Museum — will be up to voters this fall.

On Wednesday, the Kent County Board of Commissioners voted to place a 10-year renewal of the Zoo & Museum Millage on the November 2026 ballot.

If approved, the renewal would keep the current tax rate of roughly 41 cents per $1,000 of taxable value. In its first year, the levy is expected to generate about $15.4 million in dedicated funding. Those funds would support animal care at the zoo, preservation of historic and scientific collections at the museum, repairs and improvements to exhibits, expanded educational programming, and free or reduced admission for Kent County neighbors.

Over the next decade, the proposed millage would provide approximately $69.8 million to the Grand Rapids Museum and about $124.1 million to the John Ball Zoo.

Board Chair Ben Greene says the decision follows more than a year of work by the Zoo/Museum Millage Review Committee. That subcommittee hosted public meetings, examined multiple funding scenarios, and commissioned an independent financial analysis from Plante Moran Realpoint to ensure both institutions remain financially strong.

“This recommendation is the result of a thorough, data‑driven review focused on ensuring both the John Ball Zoo and Grand Rapids Public Museum remain strong community assets for years to come,” Greene said.

Since voters first approved the millage in 2016, leaders say it has helped maintain exhibits, preserve collections, and expand learning opportunities. Together, the zoo and museum attract more than one million visitors each year, offering educational, cultural, and recreational opportunities that make Kent County a destination for residents and tourists alike.

The renewal proposal will appear on the November 3, 2026 general election ballot. All countywide millages must be authorized by the Board of Commissioners for placement on the ballot, but require voter approval before taking effect.

Neighbors will have the final say on whether these two landmark institutions continue to receive dedicated public funding for the next decade.

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